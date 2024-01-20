National News

Minister Bartlett Discusses Accessible Tourism Opportunities with US State Department Reps

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 6 1 minute read
Minister Bartlett Discusses Accessible Tourism Opportunities with US State Department Reps Ambassador Rena Bitter and Nick Perry

Kingston, Jamaica – A special delegation from the United States, led by Ambassador Rena Bitter, the US State Department’s Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs, alongside His Excellency Nick Perry, US Ambassador to Jamaica, and Sara Minkara, Special Advisor on International Disability Rights, held high-level discussions with Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett as they explored accessible tourism opportunities in the post-COVID-19 era.

The delegation paid a courtesy call on Minister Bartlett, at his New Kingston offices Wednesday (January 17). The session saw a vibrant discussion on how the country can capitalize on the prospects for growth in inclusive and accessible tourism. Ambassador Bitter commended Jamaica’s strides in this area, citing the significant legislative progress that was made with the Disabilities Act coming into effect in 2022. Minister Bartlett reiterated the importance of catering to this market segment, emphasising that it holds the potential not only to create opportunities for small hoteliers but also to contribute significantly to the diversification of Jamaica’s tourism product.

Minister Bartlett Discusses Accessible Tourism Opportunities with US State Department Reps
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (right) shares lens time and copies of his new book “Tourism, Resilience and Sustainability in the 21st Century” with the US Department of State’s Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs, Ambassador Rena Bitter (centre) and US Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Nick Perry (left), following a courtesy call by members of a special US delegation Wednesday (January 17).

In this regard, Minister Bartlett said: “Promoting inclusive and accessible tourism is not just about fulfilling a moral obligation; it is a strategic move for Jamaica. This market presents us with a unique opportunity to achieve our ambitious targets for visitor arrivals and tourism earnings. Strengthening partnerships with the United States, especially in areas related to accessible tourism, will help us create a more diverse and welcoming destination for all.”

Travellers with Disabilities

Highlighting the considerable spending power of travellers with disabilities, Ms. Minkara stressed the need for serious consideration of disabled individuals’ needs in the development of the Ministry’s Destination Assurance Framework and Strategy (DAFS).

Minister Bartlett also acknowledged the vital role of the United States as a source market, with 73% of stopover visitors to Jamaica originating from the US. The tourism minister added that in 2023 alone, approximately 2.1 million Americans visited Jamaica as stopover visitors, underscoring the significance of the bilateral relationship between both countries.

The meeting, attended by representatives from the US Embassy and the Ministry, provided an opportunity for Minister Bartlett to present signed copies of his recently launched book, “Thought Leadership on Tourism, Resilience and Sustainability in the 21st Century“.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Times Square NYC Welcomes Jamaica's Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett

Times Square NYC Welcomes Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism

August 12, 2019

Foreign Minister Outlines Guyana’s Position On Venezuelan Claim

September 15, 2015
St. Kitts and Nevis Leader of the Opposition Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas

IMF officials to meet with St. Kitts and Nevis Opposition Leader

April 16, 2017
Grand Lucayan on Grand Bahama Island, Sold

Grand Lucayan on Grand Bahama Island, Sold

March 5, 2020
Back to top button