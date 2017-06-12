Dr. Douglas pledges to return decent Government to St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – With 28 years of service under his belt, Leader of the Opposition, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas gave his constituents and the nation a commitment to continue to serve and a restoration of a decent government to St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I give a commitment that you will never be last and never be in the background. You will be first and you will be in the front at all times,” the seven-term parliamentarian told his constituents at a packed Praise and Thanksgiving Service at the Bethel Moravian Church in Parsons Village, a part of his constituency he has been serving as Parliamentary Representative from March 1989.

During his response to several accolades showered on him during the service organised by the St. Christopher 6 Branch of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), Dr. Douglas gave the assurance that his recommitment will be realised and sustained.

“As the leader of our great party I will never forget the stewardship and responsibilities that I have. Those responsibilities are to ensure that the resources at our disposal are invested in a way that those who are at the constituency leadership level would realise their own resources and those resources are invested so that at the end of the day, we will achieve the victory again for the benefit of all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Dr. Douglas, Leader of the Opposition.

Dr. Douglas, the Federation’s Second Prime Minister and longest serving Head of Government from July 1995 to February 2015, vowed that investment of the talents must ensure that whatever is invested “will grow and multiply and return so that at the end of the day, we will be better prepared to take on the struggles and challenges of returning St. Kitts and Nevis to a decent government under Labour.”

Tributes were given by the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party’s Deputy Political Leader, Dr. Earl Asim Martin; Deputy Chairman, Mr. Cedric Liburd; Hon. Marcella Liburd on behalf of Labour Women; Mr. Peter Douglas on behalf of the Douglas Family; Mr. Batumba Tak on behalf of the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades & Labour Union.

The Service was conducted by Rev. Janet Paul. Pastor Louise Thomas said the Opening Prayer, Niran White, the Scripture; renditions by Ms. Samantha Rochester and Ms. Doris Bradshaw; Prayers and worship by Mrs. Delrose Mills and Dr. Yannick Henry, who also delivered brief remarks and the Prayers of Intercession by Pastor Peter Paul. The message was delivered by Pastor Curtley Mills.