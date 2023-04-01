Mighty Crown Sound System Takes Reggae Music Lovers to Japan Aboard their ‘Far East Reggae Cruise’

Yokohama, Japan – The international Mighty Crown sound system presents the “Far East Reggae Cruise,” July 15-20, 2023. The 8x world champion sound invites travelers from around the world to join them for this once in a lifetime experience on Japan’s first ever music cruise, as they commemorate their sound’s forthcoming retirement.

Sailing from Japan to Korea

The highly anticipated “Far East Reggae Cruise” sets sail from Japan to Korea aboard the luxurious MSC Bellissima (operated by MSC Cruises). The stellar, 6-day, 5-night themed cruise will feature performances from leading Jamaican and Japanese Reggae and Dancehall artists and sound systems, offering cruisers a delightful fusion of music, food and culture. Top acts include Freddie McGregor, Wayne Wonder, TOK, Ruff Kutt Band, Rory Stone Love, Massive B, DJ Puffy and more to be announced.

Far East Reggae Cruise

MSC Bellissima’s colossal size allows the “Far East Reggae Cruise” to accommodate thousands of passengers. As performances unfold on multiple stages throughout the ship, guests can bask in Reggae and Dancehall music and culture with a “Far East” twist. Along the 96-meter-long promenade lies the social hub of the ship, lined with shops, bars, restaurants and an array of family offerings like workshops, kids’ activities and services. The “Far East

Reggae Cruise” will resemble a musically-driven cosmopolitan city, welcoming music lovers and their families. Mediterranean-style hospitality by the staff and crew will top off the cruise experience.

Mighty Crown’s The Final Round Tour

The “Far East Reggae Cruise” will conclude Mighty Crown’s “The Final Round Tour” which has been abuzz since kicking off with David Rodigan in Japan in March. The multi-city dates saw the dynamic sound duo perform together before sold out crowds for one last time. Other stops pegged for “The Final Round Tour” include Bermuda, Canada, Jamaica, other Caribbean islands, United States and the United Kingdom.

Since they formed over 30 years ago, these renowned Reggae and Dancehall impresarios from Yokohama, Japan have rocked stages all over the world! With their state-of-the-art sound system, Mighty Crown has won a total of 8 World titles in sound clash competitions, defeating the best in the industry. Keeping authentic, Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall music and culture at the core of their global brand, Mighty Crown is instrumental in spreading this movement in Japan. As a result, the sound system pioneers have garnered an enormous local and global fan base.

Made up of Masta Simon, Sami T, Cojie and Ninja, Mighty Crown has amassed fame and achieved many accolades over their storied journey. Notably, the successful sound has made history with their landmark endorsements, including sneaker/shoe collabos with Nike, Mita Sneakers, Le Coq Sportif, Clae and Diadora and Clarks, among others. The powerhouse sound is also featured throughout Caribbean-focused media and mainstream music and fashion outlets, including Rollingstone, Billboard, GQ and many more.