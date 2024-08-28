MIAMI – As summer comes to a close, the 16th Annual Miami Takeover (MTO) Weekend provided an ideal setting for an unforgettable three-day celebration of the lively cultures of both Washington, DC, and Miami. Rooted in community service, arts, and culture, the 2024 Miami Takeover brought together professionals and tastemakers of color to honor the unique legacy of Go-Go music and spoken word alongside meaningful community engagement. The organizers were presented with a Proclamation from the City of Miami Beach.

The weekend’s festivities began with the annual Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures dental screenings at Flamingo Park in partnership with the Miami Beach PAL and Colgate. The event provided dental check-ups for 150 children. It also featured artist Demont “Peekaso” Pinder. He inspired the children with fun art activities.

MTO officially kicked their weekend off with the Trap Poetry Miami & All White Party at the Muhammad Ali Gym. The evening featured DMV trap music and lively poetry from Miami. There were live music and spoken word performances. Matt Capone and EPIC led the performances. The all-white dress code added a touch of elegance to the event. Best of all, creating a striking visual contrast to the vibrant performances.

Wylie Kynard, Co-founder of The WK&F Group and General Partner of The Miami Takeover LLC, reflected on the event’s growth, stating, “The Miami Takeover has evolved into more than just a weekend getaway; it’s a celebration of DC culture and Miami’s hospitality. We’re proud of the experiences we’ve created and look forward to many more.”

The Art of Go-Go Culture Fest

The weekend’s highlight was undoubtedly “The Art of Go-Go Culture Fest,” held at the Miami Beach Bandshell. This lively celebration of Go-Go music, a funk subgenre native to Washington, DC, featured interactive art installations curated by Demont “Peekaso” Pinder. The festival was a feast for the senses, with vibrant murals, live painting, and engaging art activities. Attendees enjoyed performances by soulful songstress Janae Music, Backyard Band, Sirius Company, and Black Passion, with DJ Quicksilva keeping the energy high.

Connie W. Kinnard, SVP of Multicultural Tourism & Development for the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, expressed her excitement about the event, saying, “The Miami Takeover continues to deliver unforgettable experiences, showcasing the vibrant spirit of Miami Beach while honoring DC’s Go-Go culture. We’re thrilled to have supported this celebration, which aligns perfectly with our Art of Black Miami program.”

The weekend concluded with the annual beach sweep. Volunteers gathered at the 17th Street beach entrance for a cleanup, demonstrating the event’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

The 2024 Miami Takeover Weekend was made possible by the generous support of sponsors. Sponsors include the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Art of Black Miami, Miami Beach Black Affairs Advisory Committee, and Miami Beach Bandshell.

