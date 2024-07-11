MIAMI BEACH – Washington, DC, and Miami Beach will come together for the 16th Annual MIAMI TAKEOVER (MTO). It’s a vibrant three-day celebration grounded in a legacy of culture and community from July 26-29, 2024. This highly anticipated weekend is dedicated to Go-Go music, spoken word, and community service. MTO weekend offers professionals and tastemakers of color a unique blend of parties. In addition, networking, community service, vibrant culture and diversity. Best of all, an authentic Miami experience.

The theme of the weekend is to celebrate and share the vibrant and unique culture of DC, centered around its deep-rooted affinity for Go-Go music. Tickets are available at https://eventnoire.com/events/mto2024.

With a commitment to community service, the organizers will host their annual Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Future dental screenings on Thursday, July 25, 2024. In partnership with the Miami Beach PAL and Colgate, this event will provide dental screenings for 150 children at Flamingo Park in Miami Beach from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

Miami Takeover Weekend Offical Kickoff

The MTO weekend officially kicks off on July 26 with the Trap Poetry Miami & All White Party. The party will be held at the Muhammad Ali Gym (555 Washington Ave). The event features live music and a spoken word night hosted by Matt Capone and EPIC. Best of all, combining the dynamic energy of the DMV and Miami’s vibrant poetry scene.

“As someone who has dedicated my career to creating memorable experiences, I am incredibly proud of how The Miami Takeover has evolved. This event is more than just a weekend getaway; it celebrates DC culture and the hospitality and beauty of the Greater Miami/Miami Beach area. We look forward to welcoming attendees from across the country to join us for what promises to be our most exciting Miami Takeover yet.” – Wylie Kynard, Co-founder of The WK&F Group and General Partner of The Miami Takeover LLC.

Since 2007, the event has hosted notable personalities such as Katt Williams (comedian), Red Grant (comedian/artist), Lil Duval (comedian/musician), Doug E Fresh (Entertainer), MC Lyte (Rapper/DJ), and Dave Chapelle (Comedian).

The Art of Go-Go Culture Fest

The highlight and central focus of this year’s Miami Takeover Weekend is “The Art of Go-Go Culture Fest”, which will feature interactive art installations curated by Demont “Peekaso” Pinder, who has become known as the Culture Curator. This vibrant music, dance, and culture celebration will be held at theMiami Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Ave) on July 27 from 5 to 11 pm.

Go-Go is a funk subgenre from late 1970s Washington, DC, known for heavy bass, syncopated rhythms, call-and-response, and large ensembles with multiple percussionists.

The “pocket” beat, central to Go-Go, is built around the drummer and conga player, whose rhythms define the genre. The event will feature performances by soulful songstress Janae Music, Backyard Band, Sirius Company, and Black Passio. DJ Quicksilva will power up the music.

Premier Summer Event

“The Miami Takeover delivers unforgettable experiences, showcasing the vibrant spirit and energy of Greater Miami & Miami Beach, attracting attendees from the DC area and beyond. This annual celebration is one of our premier summer events, filled with music, art, and more,” says Connie W. Kinnard, SVP of Multicultural Tourism & Development for the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We are delighted to be a sponsor and partner this year, celebrating the Art of Go-Go in alignment with the GMCVB’s Art of Black Miami program.”

Miami Takeover Weekend 2024 sponsors include the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau,. Plus Art of Black Miami, Miami Beach Black Affairs Advisory Committee, and Miami Beach Bandshell.

Beach Sweep

The organizers of MTO will also host its annual beach sweep. It will be held in partnership with the Miami Beach Convention Center on Sunday, July 28, at 10:30 am. Attendees will meet at the beach entrance on 17th Street (near the Marseilles Beachfront Hotel). Beach cleanups are vital for tackling marine life.

Follow @themiamitakeover on IG.