Miami Selector Fiyah Yout Backs Kabaka Pyramid for Kontraband album Launch

MIAMI – Miami Selector Fiyah Yout who is known for his residence at Dubwise as well as his CD series entitled Global Medz, heads to Atlanta on July 14th to back Reggae star and recording artist Kabaka Pyramid for the artists launch of his new album Kontraband.

Set to take place at the Royal Peacock, Selector Fiyah Yout is eager to share his musical energy with fans who appreciate his diversity, musical knowledge and entertainment factor.

Speaking to media in advance of the Kontraband launch, Fiyah Yout said “fans in Atlanta have always shown love and given positive energy. They want to hear music they haven’t heard in a while mixed with new flavors so Kabaka fans will get a pre-show, then the main show – two shows for the night!”

Joining Selector Fiyah Yout is industry legend Jah Prince from Sunsplash Media LLC who will also give fans pre-show selections. Kontraband is the first studio album from Kabaka Pyramid for his label and was executive produced by Stephen Marley and Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley.

Upcoming events and releases for Selector Fiyah Yout includes his July 11th residence at Dubwise Miami, the annual Global Medz (Vol. 4) compilation which will be made available July 23rd, 2018 with partner Juvenile via Fifty Kaliba Sound, and an exclusive mix of rising starlet Naomi Cowan’s music. The mix is called ‘Paradise Plum’ for the WrdSoundPwr imprint with Alpha Lion.