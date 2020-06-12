The Miami Music Project to Receive $50,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Music Program Dedicated to Empowering At-Risk Youth and Creating Engaged Members of Society and Future Leaders

MIAMI – National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $84 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment’s second major funding announcement for the fiscal year 2020.

Included in this announcement is an Art Works award of $50,000 grant to the Miami Music Project for their Children’s Orchestra program. This is one of 1,015 grants nationwide that the agency has approved in this category.

“We are excited and ever so grateful to be selected as one of the National Endowment for the Arts Art Work grants,” states Anna Klimala, Miami Music Project Executive Director. “This is truly one of the most prestigious awards an organization like ours can receive, and we are so honored to be a recipient. We believe that our programs help students dream big, nurture their interest in music, and access the resources they need to succeed in life. It is wonderful to see that important organizations like the National Endowment for the Arts agree.”

Miami Music Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that uses music as an instrument for social transformation, empowering children to acquire values and achieve their full potential, positively affecting society through the study and performance of orchestral music. Miami Music Project’s year-round after school program is predicated on the idea that social transformation can be achieved through participation in an orchestra.

Their students are inherently resilient, and the Miami Music Project recognizes that their journey through life can be improved with the right support, access to services, and opportunities.

They have continued to serve their students and the greater Miami community during this unprecedented time of COVID-19, mobilizing to ensure their students, families, Teaching Artists, and staff are all supported.

“These awards demonstrate the resilience of the arts in America, showcasing not only the creativity of their art projects but the organizations’ agility in the face of a national health crisis,” said Mary Anne Carter, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “We celebrate organizations like the Miami Music Project for providing opportunities for learning and engagement through the arts in these times.”