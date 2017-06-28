Miami Gymnast shines at AAU Gymnastics National Championship

Local Miami Gymnastics Nya-Harris Middleton Secures 4 Medals at AAU Gymnastics Age Group National Championships

MIAMI – Eight year old Miami gymnast, Nya Harris-Middleton recently returned from competing at AAU Gymnastics Age Group National Championships in Kingsport, Tennessee.

The five-day competition involved more than 1,500 athletes from around the United States. Harris-Middleton, attends Gym Kidz, North Miami Beach.

Nya Harris-Middleton placed 3rd vault, 5th bars, 4th floor and 5th All-Around.

Harris-Middleton has been taking lessons since she was four and competing since she was 7. A honor roll student at Phyllis Ruth Miller Elementary School, Harris-Middleton, works very hard her balancing school studies and gymnastics practice with her team three days a week. Every day you will see her somewhere practicing her cartwheels and back walk over.

“ I had a lot of fun this week. I am happy about my accomplishments and can’t wait to get to level three”, says Nya Harris-Middleton.

“I have had the pleasure of coaching Nya for three years. Nya’s hard work ethic and positive attitude are a winning combination. Although she is very young, Nya’s focus and determination has progressed her greatly through gymnastics at a fast rate”, says her gymnastics coach Tawana Daniel. “Not only is she dedicated to the commitment of her training, whenever she is in the gym, her carefree and easy going attitude is a great infectious stress reliever for her teammates. Nya continually strives for great, whether she is in practice or at a competition. She is a pleasure to coach and I am honored that I have the opportunity to watch her grow in the sport”.

“ I am extremely proud of the way she competed. What I love about Nya is that she works hard and really has fun with gymnastics. She competed on beam first and fell off. She could of just given up , but in true Nya form, she jumped right back up on the beam and finished perfectly. She embraced it and went on to do well in all of the other areas of the competition. Her mental attitude and work ethic is strong. I learn from her daily, states her single mom, Yvette N. Harris.

This is the second year Harris-Middleton competed at AAU Gymnastics Age Group National Championship. She is looking forward to training this summer at to qualify to move to level three.