Alia Atkinson to be inducted in Texas A &M University Sport Hall of Fame

TEXAS – Alia Atkinson CD, is one of ten Texas A&M University legends to be honored on September 13, 2019 at the Burgess Banquet in College Station, Texas.

Jamaican Alia Atkinson CD, was a four-year letter winner (2007, 2008, 2009, 2010) for the Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving program.

Throughout her four years, she received 19 All-American Honors, which ranks fourth-best in program history. The 2010 NCAA Champion in the 200-yard breaststroke, Atkinson was a three-time Big 12 Champion in the 100 breaststroke (2007, 2008, 2010) and in the 200 breaststroke (2007, 2008, 2010). She also garnered Big 12 Champion titles in the 400 Medley Relay (2007 & 2008), 200 Medley Relay (2008), and the 200 Free Relay (2010).

Alia currently ranks sixth in program history in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.43) and in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:06.99), both of which she set in 2009 as a junior.

In 2010, Atkinson received her Bachelors of Science degree in Psychology. Upon graduation, the four-time Jamaican Olympian set the 100-meter breaststroke (SCM) world record in 2014, while winning the race at the Short Course World Championships in Doha, while becoming the first black woman to win a world swimming title.