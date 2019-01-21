Miami Dolphins Announce Open Application for Nat Moore Scholarship

Nat Moore Scholarship & Grant Endowment Program now open for applicants

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Miami Dolphins announced the open application period for the Nat Moore Scholarship & Grant Endowment Program.

In its second year, the program’s mission is to provide the youth of Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties with the financial resources needed to pursue avenues of education and training for employment readiness.

Both the scholarship and the grant are expressly designed to bolster efforts to bridge a gap between receiving financial assistance and obtaining a degree or vocational diploma.

Requirements for the scholarship and grant are as follows:

Nat Moore Scholarship – award amount $10,000 ($2,500 per year for four years)

1. Must be a high school senior graduating from a Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach or Monroe county high school on or before June of the application year.

2. Minimum high school grade point average of 2.5 (on a 4.0 grade scale, excluding home studies). 3. Demonstrate financial need to attend college. 4. Application deadline is Feb. 28 by 11:59 pm EST. No late submissions will be reviewed or accepted.

Nat Moore Vocational Grant – maximum award amount $3,500 (towards cost of entire program)

1. Must be a high school senior graduating from a Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach or Monroe county high school in or before June of the application year.

2. Minimum high school grade point average of 2.5 (on a 4.0 grade scale, excluding home studies). 3. Demonstrate financial need. 4. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

The Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Endowment is in its second year under the Miami Dolphins Foundation. Last year, five graduating seniors were the first recipients awarded the fund and were selected through an application process that showcased community service, leadership, financial need and academic standing. This initiative aligns with the Miami Dolphins mission of “Teamwork at Work” — an effort to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community.

The Fund is a continuation of the Nat Moore Foundation, which started in 1998 to serve the youth of South Florida through education. The Miami Dolphins Foundation through the Nat Moore Scholarship Fund is committed to raising $10 million in 10 years to fund educational opportunities for South Florida youth. This commitment will foster the next generation of industry and community leaders by providing students who are achieving academically and who give back to their communities with the opportunity to attain their educational goals.