Miami Dolphins Break Ground on $135 Million State-of-the-Art Training Complex

Miami Gardens – The Miami Dolphins announced the extension of a multi-year partnership with Baptist Health to construct a state-of-the-art training complex and sports performance clinic in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The $135 million newly named Baptist Health Training Complex will open in Spring 2021.

The partnership with Baptist Health is an extension of a decades-long relationship with the Miami Dolphins, with the entity serving as the Official Sports Medicine Provider as well as the Official Wellness Provider of the Miami Dolphins.

Baptist Health also is a proud partner of the Miami Dolphins Foundation working together on a series of initiatives around the health and safety of South Florida students, coaches and parents to grow youth football participation in South Florida.

“We’re excited to bring the home of the Miami Dolphins players and coaches to Miami Gardens and back to Miami-Dade County,” Miami Dolphins Chief Executive Officer Tom Garfinkel said. “The Baptist Health Training Complex will be a state-of-the-art football facility with Baptist Health providing a world-class sports performance clinic available to the public so people can have access to the same care the players get.”

The 217,200 square feet complex (125,000 sq. feet training facility and 92,200 sq. feet indoor field) is more than 50,000 square feet larger than the team’s current facility.

The Baptist Health Training Complex will house an innovation hub for new technology, spatial computing and a walkthrough space, a state-of-the-art hydrotherapy area, fuel bar, dedicated recovery area including cryotherapy and isolation tanks, an athletic training room with expansive rehabilitation space, meeting rooms with direct access to the fields, a two-story weight room with a cardio deck, locker rooms, equipment space, dining hall, auditorium, an outdoor practice area with two full natural grass fields, full indoor practice facility, a lobby with a grand staircase, office area, press area, fan amenities and a broadcast area.

“We are so proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the Miami Dolphins and look forward to the completion of the Baptist Health Training Complex,” said Nelson Lazo, chief executive officer, Doctors Hospital and Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute, part of Baptist Health. “Coming together to create a powerful health and wellness facility will greatly benefit fans and our entire community.”