Miami Dolphins Among First NFL Franchises To Launch Free Mobile Game “Make The Call”

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Miami Dolphins announced the launch of “Make The Call,” a free-to-play sports prediction game within the Dolphins mobile app that allows users to compete in real time.

The Dolphins are among one of the first NFL teams to launch interactive, real time mobile games for fans.

“The Dolphins have a focus on providing a mobile first and mobile friendly environment at Hard Rock Stadium. We have a commitment to enhancing the guest experience, and Make The Call is a fun way to connect and engage our fans to the game,” Miami Dolphins Vice President & Chief Information Officer Kim Rometo said.

The game opens 48 hours prior to a Dolphins home game kick off and is accessible to anyone who has the Miami Dolphins mobile app.

Fans can begin making predictions and wagering, and continue throughout the game with questions about players, the game and trivia for higher point totals.

The highest point totals are displayed on a leaderboard at the end of each home game within Hard Rock Stadium and on the app.