5 Great Exercises For Basketball Players

Although basketball is commonly referred to as a sport of physical prowess, it is two-pronged with a focus on skills and stamina.

Every basketball player – from novice to a player preparing for the NBA finals must be armed with speed, explosive power, and lateral movement. It should be noted that even though players aren’t natural at these skills, they can improve and develop them further.

However, to be able to develop and improve these skills, basketball players must be able to implement a workout or exercise regimen. These routines prepare them for the next level, make them better, and push them to the status of players punters would want to back when betting on the NBA final odds.

Top Exercises For Basketball Players

Below are specific exercises that can help you hone your skills and make you even world-class in basketball.

1. Lateral Lunges

Sometimes the old-fashioned exercise regimen is what you need. One of them is the lateral lunges, which imitate the sport’s standard defensive motion and opens up the hips and glutes muscles.

By opening and stretching them up, there’s an allowance for freedom within muscles while also building new ones for the sustenance of this movement. The movement also helps control the absorption of force in your knees and how to carry the body weight during quicker and directional movements.

How To Perform

Move to the right from a standing position.

Squat on the right leg, keeping the toes pointed straight ahead and feet flat.

Squat as low as possible while keeping the left leg straight.

Do this for two seconds and return to the standing position after.

Repeat this 8-10 times and switch to the other side.

2. Glute Bridge

The glute and hip muscles need to be strengthened for better explosiveness and maximum height. Luckily, the glute bridge does a combination of both.

This exercise is usually done to help with the muscle improvement of mostly the glutes, which is very important for jumping.

How To Perform

Lie face up on the floor, with the knees bent perpendicularly and feet firmly planted on the floor.

Squeeze a towel within your knees and bring your hips together by squeezing your glutes.

Only your shoulders and feet remain on the ground, and the rest of your body goes up as your hips are squeezed.

Lower the hips to the ground without touching each other and repeat about 8-10 times.

3. Romanian Deadlift

Basketball is a game of stamina and explosiveness. Hence, the ability to jump from the hips rather than from the knees is needed.

One of the exercises to attain optimal explosiveness is the Romanian deadlift, as it affects all muscle groups that contribute to being a better basketball player. Romanian deadlifts also help condition the glutes, back, and hamstrings.

How To Perform

Stand with feet apart, holding a dumbbell at each side.

Hold a dumbbell on each side, keeping the weight on the back side of the feet.

Shift your hips backwards, lowering the dumbbells as far as possible while keeping your back straight.

This will fire the hamstrings and glutes as you return to standing.

Do this continuously for 8-10 times.

4. Finger Tips Push Ups

Regardless of your activity on the court, your fingers play a crucial role and, on a side note, take a serious hit during basketball games.

With finger-tips push-ups, your upper body and core strength increase, your digits are toughened, and you become a better basketball player overall.

How To Perform

Assume a push-up position. This position can either be a wide or narrow grip.

Anchor your body weight on your fingertips instead of your arms

Keep your back, arms, torso, neck, and hips stable and straight as you descend.

Push up and continually repeat.

5. Physioball Leg Curl

This exercise helps strengthen your core, back, and hamstrings, which are essential in stabilizing and pivoting your body during basketball. The workout should be done at the end of the exercise regimen because it’s slower-paced and can be done on the ground.

How To Perform

Lay on the mat and place your hips on a physioball so your legs are pointed out in front of you.

Keep your core and hips raised, and roll the ball towards you.

Your knees are still bent, and the ball is now underneath your feet.

Do this continuously for about 10-2 times.

Other exercises include Jump squats, tuck knee jumps, overhead reaching jumps, uphill sprints, pull-ups, dumbbell presses, and many others.

The Bottom Line

Basketball players need to incorporate these exercises into their workout regimen. It keeps them active and fresh and makes them free from injuries in the knees, back, torso, and associated ligaments.

Also, make sure to wear appropriate and proper gym fit or equipment. These include shoes, as your ankles and feet must remain stable while speed training.

However, the race is a marathon and not a sprint. Ensure to pace yourself, giving yourself between 24 to 48 hours for your body to recuperate before working out the same muscle compartments.