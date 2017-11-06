By November 6, 2017 2 Comments Read More →

Miami-Dade County Commissioner, Diaz urges no deportation for DACA recipients

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz is sponsoring a resolution urging Congress to enact the “Dream Act” or similar legislation to prevent the deportation of individuals who were granted “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” (DACA) status.

He is also sponsoring a resolution urging the U.S. Defense Department to continue the Military Accessions Vital to National Interest (MAVNI) program, which recruits legal immigrants with medical and language skills into the military and, in exchange for enlistment, provides expedited naturalization.

Commissioner Diaz urges no deportation for DACA recipients

The resolutions will be considered at the Tuesday, November 7 Commission meeting. The meeting will be held in the County Commission Chamber on the second floor of the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st St. It will begin at approximately 9 a.m.

“Dreamers are integral to our country, community, and economy, and ending the DACA program will impact almost 800,000 young people,” Commissioner Diaz said. “Moreover, canceling the MAVNI program could leave as many as 1,800 MAVNI applicants subject to deportation and leave the military without vital medical and language skills.”

 

Posted in: Politics
  • tasam1

    Immigration laws have orderly procedures to apply and become a US
    citizen. The illegal alien parents of the DACA violated immigration
    laws. According to some, the DACAs were not responsible and must jump
    ahead of the other legal immigrants that followed the rules. Rep. Nancy
    Pelosi idolizes them, which is the 800,000 as being far above and
    better than US children. DACAs must be given special treatment. This
    mind set encourages more illegal aliens. The DACAs can take their
    education back to their homeland. They need them there.
    The news media has hyped the illegal alien DACAs that have gone to
    education after high school. This amnesty and citizenship bill is for
    more than 3 million illegal aliens of all education levels. Just alone
    with the DACAs from federal information, 160,000 have dropped out of high school and another 160,000 have a high school diploma or a GED and no plans to go to
    college.

  • tyler cooper

    Democrats, MSM, every faculty member at any university in the country fighting to the death for illegal aliens? they put a warm and fuzzy name on it “Dreamers. “Democrats have actually changed the language. It’s not illegal alien anymore its “Immigrant.” They’re not adults, they are “Kids” or “children.” and no one seem to wonder why this obsession? future voters? can you imagine the Democrats ever being this interested or motivated in issues involving citizens!

    There is an estimated 800,000 DACA recipients in the US. That is 800,000 jobs American Citizens don’t have or will be in competition for..The MSM and Democrats would have us believe that all 800 thousand are not taking jobs Americans want (we’ve heard that lie for many years now.) There not all picking produce they take great Jobs. Good enough jobs to buy homes put their kids through college.Why must the citizens of our country have competition for jobs, education in their own country from foreign nationals? Now Democrats and illegal alien activists admit DACA recipients have great jobs,are buying homes, paying taxes.

    The GOAL, (Democrats just haven’t figured this out yet) is for the citizens to be employed, sending their kids to college, buying homes. It’s not the responsibility of the citizens of this country to support, educate citizens from other country’s. Deportation will save jobs and decrease the BILLIONS we spend on illegal aliens.

    “Some” of the costs associated with illegal immigration..
    *The cost of educating illegal aliens children is staggering. From K-12 it costs taxpayers $122,000 for EACH illegal alien student.

    *Now city, and state officials are appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars for legal fees to to file law suits and in defense of illegal aliens being deported.

    *2012 illegal aliens sent home $62 BILLION in remittances back to their countries of origin. This is why Mexico is getting involved in our politics.

    *30% percent of all Federal Prison inmates are illegal aliens. Does not include local jails and State Prisons. At $21,000 per year expense per inmate in Federal Prison—U do the math.

    *$3Million Dollars a DAY is spent to incarcerate illegal aliens, I repeat 3 MILLION a DAY to process Illegals in the Criminal justice system.

    *$2.2Billion dollars a year is spent on food assistance programs such as SNAP (food stamps),WIC, & free school lunches.

  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags: