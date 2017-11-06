Miami-Dade County Commissioner, Diaz urges no deportation for DACA recipients

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz is sponsoring a resolution urging Congress to enact the “Dream Act” or similar legislation to prevent the deportation of individuals who were granted “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” (DACA) status.

He is also sponsoring a resolution urging the U.S. Defense Department to continue the Military Accessions Vital to National Interest (MAVNI) program, which recruits legal immigrants with medical and language skills into the military and, in exchange for enlistment, provides expedited naturalization.

The resolutions will be considered at the Tuesday, November 7 Commission meeting. The meeting will be held in the County Commission Chamber on the second floor of the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st St. It will begin at approximately 9 a.m.

“Dreamers are integral to our country, community, and economy, and ending the DACA program will impact almost 800,000 young people,” Commissioner Diaz said. “Moreover, canceling the MAVNI program could leave as many as 1,800 MAVNI applicants subject to deportation and leave the military without vital medical and language skills.”