Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board to hold “One Heritage: The State of Black Miami Forum 2019”

MIAMI – The Black Affairs Advisory Board, under the Office of Community Advocacy, will hold “One Heritage: The State of Black Miami Forum 2019” from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128, Board of County Commissioners Chambers, 2nd Floor.

Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson and Commissioners Barbara J. Jordan, Jean Monestime, Dennis C. Moss will be in attendance with other elected officials.

Miami-Dade County is one of the country’s most culturally and ethnically diverse county and the third most populous state in the nation; its Black population is comprised of some 20% of this dynamic metropolis.

The Black Affairs Advisory Board aims to foster communication and develop strategies to address issues that impact Black constituents.

In 2016 and 2017, Commissioner Jean Monestime, then Chair of the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, held the first of two forums entitled: “One Heritage: The State of Black Miami.”

The purpose of these forums was to identify and address critical, ongoing issues impacting Black Miami today.

Due to its success, the Black Advisory Board hosted a Village Dialogue – The Wakanda Effect – State of Black Miami in 2018 and will continue the tradition this year.

This conversation is a continuation of the discussions that began during those historic forums and an opportunity to look, with fresh eyes, at how we need to continue identifying and reporting the many critical and ongoing issues impacting Miami-Dade as a whole, particularly Black Miami.

For more information, please contact Black Affairs Advisory Board Director Retha Boone-Fye at 305-375-4606.