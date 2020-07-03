Kiwanis Club of Lauderdale Lakes Awards Scholarships to 10 High School Seniors

LAUDERDALE LAKES – Ten Broward County High School seniors received scholarships from Kiwanis Club of Lauderdale Lakes at a virtual scholarship awards ceremony held on Tuesday, June 30 via Zoom.

Two students received $750 scholarships; five received $1,000 scholarships; and the two main awards were received by Key Clubbers from the Boyd H. Anderson High School.

Scholarship recipients included:

Taylor Sharpe (Pompano Beach High School);

Emmanuella Derival (Boyd H. Anderson High School);

Marvelee Dorcenat (Boyd H. Anderson High School) – winner of the KCLL / Cameron Smith Memorial Scholarship;

Sayidana Escoffery (Coral Springs Charter School) – winner of the KCLL / Earle Family Scholarship;

Shakira Bullock (Boyd H. Anderson High School)) – winner of the KCLL / Earle Family Scholarship

Other scholarship recipients were:

Caleb Harris (Everglades High School) – winner of the KCLL / Cyrus Family Scholarship;

Davis Holman, Jr. (Piper High School) – winner of the KCLL / Jacob Pinkney Future Leader Scholarship;

Fabiola St-Hubert (Pompano Beach High School) – winner of the KCLL / Jacob Pinkney Future Leader Scholarship;

Jada McIntosh (Pompano Beach High School – winner of the KCLL / Randy Johnson Second Effort Scholarship

For over 15 years, the Kiwanis Club of Lauderdale Lakes has been proud to be associated with Boyd H Anderson High School where we have sponsored their Key Club program and continue to provide guidance to student leaders.

Boyd H. Anderson High School Key Clubbers

Joshua Roc

Joshua Roc, a graduating senior of Boyd H Anderson High School, past Key Club Treasurer, and past Key Club Vice President was awarded with the KCLL Errol Hanson Key Club Scholarship which honors the memory of a KCLL Past President and Lieutenant Governor.

Joshua received his award based on academic achievement, financial need, and community service. Joshua is described as having strong leadership qualities and organizational skills, always motivating everyone around him to further their education and has been accepted by Florida International University where he plans to pursue a degree in Public Relations.

Maria Pham

The top award for 2020 went to Maria Pham, a graduating senior of Boyd H Anderson High School, Key Club President 2018-2019; and Key Club Lt. Governor 2019-20. The KCLL Excellence Scholarship was presented to Maria based on outstanding academic achievement and significant community service activities of benefit to the school and community.

Maria ranked highly in her class (3/334); weighted GPA (5.10); SAT (1100); ACT (22); community service hours (986); AB Honor Roll; Student Council Vice President; among others. She is described as a great leader with a level of maturity that allows her to work independently and effectively and has been accepted by the University of Florida to pursue a degree in Biology.