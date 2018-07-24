Miami-Dade Commission votes to bring Dolphins training facility to Miami Gardens

MIAMI-DADE – The Miami-Dade County Commission on July 24 approved a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan to amend the County’s existing stadium deal with the Miami Dolphins to provide the team an additional subsidy to build their new training facility next to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The current stadium deal, approved in 2014, provides the Dolphins a maximum $5 million annual subsidy from the county for bringing marquee events to the stadium. The amendment will increase the cap by $750,000 per year. The subsidies would be funded entirely by the County’s tourist tax. The city of Miami Gardens, under a separate deal, would provide the team an additional $500,000 to offset its higher property-tax bill once the new $75 million facility is built.

The Dolphins’ current training facility is located in Davie.

“This new practice facility will bring more than 100 jobs to Miami-Dade County and generate additional revenues to the County through economic development,” Commissioner Jordan said.