Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce to Host Conversation on State of Black Businesses

MIAMI – In honor of National Black Business Month, the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce (MDCC) will host a transparent conversation on the State of Black Businesses on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

Ron Busby, Sr., President of the United States Black Chambers, Inc., will be the event’s guest speaker. Topics to be discussed include: Where Are We, The Future of Black Businesses, and How to Move Forward in COVID-19.

“This year’s National Black Business Month is pivotal for countless Black entrepreneurs enduring the pandemic-induced recession coupled with historical Black business closures and unemployment,” said Busby. “We know first-hand Black entrepreneurs need targeted business support. In honor of National Black Business Month, we’ve partnered with the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce to host a transparent conversation on the state of Black business, which will include topics and issues affecting us right now during this pandemic and in the near future.”

MDCC has continued to celebrate National Black Business Month this August by also spotlighting and recognizing other Black-owned businesses in their newsletter and their social media platforms.

Additionally, MDCC will also live stream an interview with a local Black-owned company at noon Monday through Friday on their Facebook page.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the important contributions from Black-owned businesses throughout August and by hosting this transparent conversation on the state of Black businesses. It is vital that we support our community’s Black-owned businesses, particularly in light of the devastating economic impact of COVID-19,” said G. Eric Knowles, President and CEO of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce. “MDCC wants to ensure we are translating our support for Black-owned businesses into meaningful actions. Now, more than ever, Black-owned businesses need us the most. It is my hope that everyone will join us in supporting these businesses this August and every month going forward.”