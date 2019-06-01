Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce Assist Members with Marketing Tips

Business Marketing Key for Chamber Small Business Members

MIAMI – With a constantly evolving world bombarding you with advertising messaging, the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce held their Annual Membership Meeting at the Little Haiti Cultural Arts Center to arm their members with imperative information to marketing their business.

“The Chamber is only as successful as its members and we are here to pour into our members,” said Chamber President G. Eric Knowles.

Marketing expert, Jessica Garrett Modkins, gave the keynote speech on breaking through the clutter.

Modkins, Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce Marketing & PR Chairwoman and Hip Rock Star President, led members to understand the essence of connecting with clients in today’s climate of information overload. “The way to understanding your brand’s importance is by connecting with your customer at every touch point. It is more than a logo, tag line, and slogan.”

To further the Chamber’s commitment to helping their members break through the clutter, their Marketing & PR committee will launch a White Paper for members in July entitled, “Marketing 101: For the Culture.”

The committee was introduced at the members meeting led by Chairwoman Jessica Garrett Modkins. Committee members include Suzan McDowell, Jimmy Nickerson, Dr. Tracy Timberlake, and Cedric Dawkins.

Miami-Dade Chamber Staff Members

Knowles also announced that the Chamber is fully staffed with the recent hiring of Membership Manager, Brentton Jones and Minority & Small Business Enterprise Manager, Matthew Pigatt. They round out the team along with VP of Finance and Operations, Beverly James and Programs & Special Events Manager, Ferin Pierre.

Miami-Dade Chamber Committees

The chamber offered its members an opportunity to join many committees to empower their business: Advocacy Committee, Construction Committee, Education Committee, Information Technology, International Trade Committee, Marketing & PR Committee, Membership Committee, Women’s Business Council, and Young Professionals Network.