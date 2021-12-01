Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce and Miami Dolphins Host 16th Annual Holiday Gala

[MIAMI] — The Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce and the Miami Dolphins will host the 16th Annual Holiday Gala “Heart of a Champion” on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium, Home of the Dolphins, located at 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, Florida 33056.

Honorary Chair – Stephen Ross

This year’s Honorary Gala Chairman is Stephen P. Ross. Mr. Ross is a real estate developer, philanthropist, and sports team owner. He is the chairman and majority owner of The Related Companies, a global real estate development firm he founded in 1972. Mr. Ross is best known for developing the Time Warner Center, as well as the Hudson Yards Redevelopment Project. Moreover, Mr. Ross is the principal owner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

“In 2020, we were all punched in the mouth. However, we pivoted, we rose to one knee after being knocked down, and here we are standing tall in 2021. We are blessed as our community leads in all categories of recovery. Yet, we cannot rest on our laurels. We must remain vigilant in preparation for the next time we are met with a formidable foe,” said G. Eric Knowles, President and CEO of Miami Dade Chamber of Commerce.

“Today, we celebrate those who have paved the way by putting the magic in the “Magic City. Champions who understand that we are better when we weather the storms and address the challenges of our community together. Champions who also recognize to whom much is given, much is required. We celebrate this year’s Honorary Chairman Stephen M. Ross and the Miami Dolphins Organization for his unrelenting support to Miami, Miami-Dade County, and all of South Florida. We honor Mr. Ross with the Inaugural Miami Dade Chamber of Commerce’s “Trailblazer Award,” continued Mr. Knowles.

Gala Award Recipients

The 16th Annual Holiday Gala Award Recipients include:

Citizen of the Year Award : The Honorable Mayor Danielle Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County

T. Smith Lifetime Achievement Award : Bill Talbert, Immediate Past President and CEO of Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau

David Fincher Young Innovator Award : Myya Passmore, Diversity Marketing & Inclusion Specialist, Culture 44

Distinguished Service Award : Saliha Nelson, CEO, Urgent, Inc.

Happy 95th Birthday Pioneer: Thelma Gibson, Founder of Thelma Gibson Health Initiative, Inc.

Please use the following link to detailed information about this year’s award recipients: Award Recipients

Tickets

Individual tickets are available for $300 per person. Event sponsorship opportunities range from $3,000 and up. These opportunities offer businesses the opportunity to promote their companies to an audience of South Florida’s top business executives, elected government officials, and community leaders.

For more information about this event, sponsorship packages, and/or to purchase tickets, please visit: https://m-dcc.org/.

Safety Protocols

To safely celebrate, the Gala will enforce the following COVID-19 safety protocols. The well-being of all attendees is of paramount importance.