Dibia DREAM Foundation Awarded AT&T Aspire Grant

$15,000 grant to provide Stem kits for participating high school students

MIAMI – Dibia DREAM was recently awarded $15,000 through AT&T’s Aspire initiative, in support of the organization’s STEM Saturday program which transforms community centers across Miami-Dade County into “Incubators of Excellence,” by engaging youth in STEM activities on the weekends at no cost to participants and their families.

Funds will be used to cover the creation of STEM kits being used by high school students participating in the monthly program.

The STEM kits include materials, science equipment, and tools used during monthly hands-on, science-based activities tied to specific STEM curriculum as part of the nine-month program.

Projects include the creation of working mechanical lungs, hearts, robots and other cool projects that are then applied to real-world lessons. AT&T employees will also serve as volunteers for this week’s event.

“We are always looking for innovative and interesting ways to retain, as well as attract, children to our STEM Saturdays program,” states Dibia DREAM Founder, Brandon Okpalobi. We thank AT&T for their generous donation, that will allow our high school participants access to hands-on science and technology activities”.

Dibia DREAM’s work with AT&T Aspire allows them to maximize resources for the specific needs of their high school students.

“AT&T believes it is critical for students to have access to the resources and support systems they need to graduate, succeed in college or enter the workforce as they strive to reach their full potential,” said Cristal Cole, Regional Director of External and Legislative Affairs, AT&T Florida. “We are proud to support organizations like Dibia Dream who provide year-round community programming and help foster a safe environment where children can dream big, nurture their interest in science and technology, and access the resources they need to be successful in life.”

STEM Saturdays provide hands-on interactive programs and critical thinking. Even if students don’t choose a path of science, the lessons learned at STEM Saturdays can be applied to most fields of interest whether scientific or artistic.