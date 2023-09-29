Miami Carnival Business Spotlight: Drucilla Graham of Market Hut & Hi Doc Medical

SOUTH FLORIDA – October celebrates National Women’s Small Business Month. South Florida Caribbean News caught up with Drucilla Graham, founder of Market Hut, LLC and Hi Doc Medical. Drucilla and her company have curated the Miami Carnival experience for its VIP patrons and sponsors for the past five years.

According to the Women Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), a group of over 400 of the nation’s largest and most successful corporations, there are 13 million women-owned businesses in the US and counting.

Drucilla Graham, a Jamaican native from Kingston, is a multi-talented woman pursuing various paths. She describes herself as a “multi-potentialite.” She was raised in Jamaica and educated at The Immaculate Conception High for Girls, creating the foundation and pathway for her journey. Now residing in South Florida, advancing in operations management, event production, and healthcare, embracing the American Dream.

As the founder of Market Hut LLC theemarkethut.com, she proudly supports families by creating work opportunities through event staffing and production. Drucilla is also the visionary behind Hi Doc Medical and Wellness Center (hidocmedical.com), one of the first young minority-owned medical facilities addressing healthcare disparities by providing affordable services, believing healthcare should be a fundamental right for all.

Drucilla Graham embodies resilience and determination, passionately dedicating herself to uplifting communities through her ventures. With roots from Jamaica to the vibrant communities of Florida, her journey is a testament to the pursuit of dreams and the commitment to accessible and inclusive healthcare and opportunities for all.

Tell us a little about yourself and your business

A: My name is Drucilla Graham. I was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, and reside in South Florida. I consider myself a *multi-potentiality* which means I’m a woman with many passions and paths and am on the journey of pursuing them all, whether sequentially or simultaneously. I own Market Hut, a boutique events production and staffing agency, and Hi Doc Medical and Wellness Center. These two businesses allow me to pursue my passion: helping the community and every aspect of it, from seeing laughs at corporate events to providing jobs for the community.

Q: When did your passion for entrepreneurship begin, and what inspired you to pursue it?

A: I grew up in a household of self-proclaimed entrepreneurs, from seeing my dad run his auto shop and my mom being an independent hairstylist to my grandfather catching fish and selling it at the market. It was natural for me to follow the same path. Through observing many successes and failures in the eyes of a child, I was in total admiration of the small achievements and losses as it made them push even harder. That level of strength and satisfaction showed me that I wanted to experience that, even though being an entrepreneur isn’t for the faint of heart. It takes perseverance and a lot of gut to fulfill the journey.

Q: What advice can you give our readers, especially women interested in pursuing entrepreneurship?

A: I’d emphasize three key pieces of advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women. Firstly, believe in yourself and your capabilities. Trust your instincts and leverage your unique perspective as a woman in business. Secondly, continuously educate yourself about your industry and market trends. Knowledge is a powerful tool. Lastly, build a strong support network. Surround yourself with mentors, fellow entrepreneurs, and a supportive community. Having a network to share experiences, insights, and encouragement can make a significant difference in your entrepreneurial journey.

Q: What are your top three business tips for entrepreneurs just starting?

Know Your Market:

Understand your target audience and tailor your business to meet their specific needs.

2. Prioritize Value:

Focus on delivering high-quality products or services that exceed expectations and satisfy customers.

3. Stay Adaptable and Resilient:

Be flexible, learn from failures, and effectively adjust your strategies to navigate the entrepreneurial journey.

Q: What are your plans for your business?

A: Expansion. The goal is to open multiple locations so more of our community can access the benefits of affordable, quality healthcare.

Miami Carnival 2023

Miami Carnival has been at the forefront of celebrating Caribbean history and cultural value through the pageantry of vibrant and colorful costumes, infectious music, and Caribbean pride. This event embodies the unity of the diverse cultures that represent Caribbean culture.

Miami Carnival 2023 promises to be a feast for the senses. Celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Caribbean and the diversity of Miami’s vibrant community.

For more information and to purchase tickets:https://miamicarnival.org/