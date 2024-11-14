MIAMI – On Sunday, November 24, 2024, from 3:00 to 4:00 PM, the South Florida community can join Dr. Edda L. Fields-Black and Dr. Tiya Miles for an engaging book discussion at the Miami Book Fair 2024, followed by a book signing. The event, which is free to attend, will be held in Room 2106 (Building 2, 1st Floor) at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus at 300 N.E. Second Ave., Miami, FL 33132.

Dr. Fields-Black, a historian and author of COMBEE: Harriet Tubman, the Combahee River Raid, and Black Freedom During the Civil War, will share her in-depth research and powerful insights on one of the most significant yet lesser-known episodes of Harriet Tubman’s life—the Combahee River Raid. Dr. Fields-Black, a descendant of one of the Black soldiers who fought in the raid, will provide a unique perspective on Tubman’s role in the Civil War and the impact of this historic event on the Gullah Geechee culture and identity.

Q&A Session

After this discussion, there will be a Q&A session. Attendees can ask Dr. Fields-Black and Dr. Miles questions about their books, research, and views. The session will then transition into a book signing, allowing attendees to meet the authors in person.

Dr. Edda L. Fields-Black, a distinguished historian at Carnegie Mellon University, is a leading expert in West African and African Diaspora history. Her groundbreaking work on the transnational history of rice farming, slavery, and the American Civil War is highly respected. She is also the daughter of Dr. Dorothy Fields, the prominent activist and founder of The Black Archives in Miami. Her expertise will ensure a high-quality and informative event.

Night Flyer

Dr. Tiya Miles is an award-winning historian and author. She is known for her important work on African American history. She focuses on the cultural legacies of resistance, faith, and freedom. Her book, Night Flyer, gives a deeply human view of Harriet Tubman, a person she greatly admires. Miles’ passion for Tubman’s life and legacy shines through in her work, inspiring readers to see Tubman in a new light and engaging the audience in the discussion.

Both authors bring fresh, compelling perspectives on Harriet Tubman’s legacy, making this event a must-attend for history enthusiasts, educators, and anyone interested in the untold stories of America’s struggle for freedom. Their unique viewpoints will surely intrigue and captivate the audience.

Miami Book Fair Event Details:

Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Miami Book Fair 2024, Room 2106 (Building 2, 1st Floor) 300 N.E. Second Ave., Miami, FL 33132