Miami Beach Welcomes Wix Expansion

[MIAMI BEACH] – Tech giant Wix is expanding its Miami Beach location by approximately 50 percent over the next three years. The Tel Aviv-based company has surpassed 210 million users around the world with its cloud-based web development platform.

“Our effort to increase the diversity of our economy continues to pay off and improve residents’ quality of life,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “We’re excited to welcome Wix as this trend continues. In addition, we welcome more businesses who are drawn by our new incentives and incredible community.”

Growing Workforce

“Miami Beach has the workforce and the space we need to grow,” explained Joe Pollaro, the company’s U.S. general manager. “Our company has experienced immense success since expanding in Miami Beach back in 2018, and we are looking forward to this opportunity to continue to be a part of this amazing community for years to come.”

With its growing emphasis on Class A office space, Miami Beach hopes to position itself as a rising technology hub with a vibrant cultural scene. The city’s incentive strategy is focused on attracting new firms and helping existing firms expand their operations.

Wix’s Miami Beach regional headquarters will benefit from the Miami Beach Expedited Plan Review and Permitting Incentive Program. The company was also recently approved to participate in the city’s Job Creation Incentive Program for its plan to hire or relocate employees to Miami Beach.

Creating Jobs

“We are excited to see a company like Wix expand its offices in Miami-Dade, creating future jobs – yet another strong sign that our local tech industry continues to grow and thrive,” says Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Miami-Dade County is committed to making sure residents are equipped with the skills and resources they need to access these new job opportunities and that all communities can benefit from the industries and jobs of the future.”

“We are over the moon that Wix has decided to expand their company in our city. The increase in the number of quality jobs that we expect to see over the next three years with the support of the city’s incentive program is phenomenal,” said Miami Beach Commissioner David Richardson.

Wix already has approximately 300 employees at its 1691 Michigan Ave. location in Miami Beach. The Miami-Dade Beacon Council provided assistance to Wix with accessing talent via Career Source South Florida, including training grants and Miami Community Ventures. In addition, the Beacon Council introduced Wix executives to regional and local industry leaders to assist with networking.

“We are excited to see Wix, one of the leading software companies in the world, expand their footprint in Miami-Dade County,” said Michael A. Finney, President & CEO, Miami-Dade Beacon Council. “As we continue to expand the Miami Tech ecosystem, partnering with the City of Miami Beach serves as a testament to the diverse environments and locations that a community as broad as ours offers innovative companies and entrepreneurs looking to thrive.”