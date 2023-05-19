Mental Health Film Documentary HUSH Premieres in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI– North Miami Vice Mayor Mary Estimé-Irvin, in collaboration with Amplified Community Resources (ACR) and RER Consulting, announces the premiere screening of the mental health documentary film HUSH | Help Us Say Help in the City of North Miami.

The documentary is the focus of Breaking the Stigma Together, an event designed to address the stigmas associated with mental health in the Haitian community. It will take place Thursday, May 25, 2023, 6pm to 9pm, at the Scott Galvin Community Center, 1600 NE 126 St, North Miami, FL 33181.

“One in five adults in the United States experience mental illness and one in six U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience mental disorder each year,” North Miami Vice Mayor Mary Estimé-Irvin said. “Breaking the Stigma Together is an important event that aims to promote open and honest conversations about mental health, and we hope it will encourage individuals to seek the help and support they need.”

HUSH | Help Us Say Help is a 76-minute documentary film that explores the origins of generational trauma and access to mental health resources within Black communities. The showing of the film will be followed by a panel discussion featuring mental health experts who will discuss the importance of mental health awareness and ways to overcome stigma in the Haitian community.

Underserved Community

“The Haitian community in North Miami is often underserved when it comes to mental health care,” mental health expert and ACR CEO Ruban Roberts explained. “With language barriers, cultural stigma, and lack of access to resources contributing to disparities in care, it is important to bring this documentary to North Miami as a way to increase awareness and address these issues.”

Admission to Breaking the Stigma Together is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, visit HUSH.NorthMiami.Eventbrite.com.