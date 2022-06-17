Mental Health and Wellness Community Day Put Spotlight on Men’s Health

[MIAMI] – The month of June puts a spotlight on Men’s Health Month. Mental Health and Wellness are vital components of this month. Unfortunately, after more than two years of interrupted lives and wondering what the next month would bring, the pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of many of our communities.

RER Consulting LLC, in partnership with New Horizons Community Mental Health Center and Miami Dade County, will host their COVID-19 Mental Health and Wellness Community Day on Saturday, June 18, at JL (Joe) and Enid W. Demps Park (11350 SW 216th St, Miami, FL 33170) from 12-3 pm.

The event is free. The organizers hope to help break the stigma associated with mental health and connect people with services and organizations that could help with mental health conditions.

“The day is dedicated to increasing and elevating dialogue around mental health and well-being issues in a positive, celebratory way,” says Ruban Roberts, Founder, and CEO, of RER Consulting, LLC.

Men’s and Boys’ Mental Health

Men’s and boys’ mental health is often overlooked when discussing everyday mental health. It is a topic people are still not ready to talk about. Additionally, it is often ignored even though it takes a significant toll on their lives. Although the event is open to everyone, the event will have a particular lean towards provoking thoughts and discussions. Especially on what needs to be done to improve men’s health.

“Men, although expected, you don’t always have to be strong. Here at New Horizons, we provide a safe place for you to take care of your mental health and wellness needs. And, live your authentic life”, says Portia Newbold Knight, Chief Clinical Officer-New Horizons Community Mental Health Center

Event Highlights

The COVID -19 Mental Health and Wellness community event will include wellness with physical health and mental health activities. They include;