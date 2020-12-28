MBDA Export Center – Florida wants to help you “Get in Gear for the New Year!”

Register today for the Free Export Financing Webinar, set for January 6th at 10:00 a.m.

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – In an effort to help businesses grow and access financing in 2021, the MBDA Export Center – Florida, in partnership with the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), will present a “Get In Gear for the New Year” Webinar, with a special focus on Financing Domestic and Export businesses projects.

The Webinar takes place on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 10 a.m. – noon. This event is free of charge, but registration is required, CLICK HERE to register.

“Because financing is such a critical need, we feel it is important to kick off the new year with information and resources to help small, minority, women and veteran owned businesses set their financial plans on the right track,” says Marie Gill, CEO of M. Gill & Associates, and Operator of the MBDA Export Programs in Florida.

“This webinar is packed with information, and features financial subject matter experts who are committed to helping our businesses succeed.”

This interactive Webinar will facilitate questions, and is open to businesses throughout Florida and anywhere in the U.S.

The community is invited to hear these financing gurus explain their programs, including NEW FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES available to businesses under the new FEDERAL STIMULUS PACKAGE.

“Our MBDA Export and CARES Act Business Center Team will be available to provide free technical assistance to businesses wishing to have their financial plans reviewed, and to help them apply for the 2021 financing programs”.

Featured Webinar Presenters include:

Aerek N. Stephens , Export Finance Manager – Office of Minority & Women-Owned Business – EXIM Bank

Mary Hernandez , Export Finance Manager – U.S. Small Business Administration

Manny Mencia , Senior V. P. for International Trade & Business Development – Enterprise Florida

Florida Export Finance Corp. – Business Financing Information and Services to Help Small Businesses

MBDA Export & CARES Act Programs – Preparing to Apply for Business Financing from the New Federal Stimulus Package.

Attendees who register for this Virtual Webinar can expect a robust agenda of powerful information that will help them set the tone for success in managing, marketing and financing their businesses in 2021.

Information will include:

EXIM Bank’s Export Credit Insurance and Other Trade Financing

Small Business Administration’s Export Financing, Domestic Loan Guarantees, and CARES Act Financing

Enterprise Florida’s Trade Grants, Export Marketing Plans and Services to Florida Exporters

Export Purchase Order & Other Financing from Florida Export Finance Corp.

Free Technical Assistance from the MBDA Export Center & MBDA CARES Act Business Center in Florida

Local and Global Partnerships and Collaborations that are leveraging support for the development and growth of Small, Minority, Women, and Veteran-owned Businesses throughout Florida, throughout the nation, and throughout the U.S. Territories… ..And more!