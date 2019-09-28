Mayor Oliver Gilbert and the City of Miami Gardens Challenge Residents to Get Healthy

MIAMI GARDENS —With less than four months left to meet New Year’s resolution fitness goals, City of Miami Gardens community members are ready to see the challenge through.

Mayor Oliver Gilbert invites Residents to join him for a 60 day fitness challenge, starting with the kick-off event on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens, FL 33056.

Hundreds of Mayor’s Fitness Challenge participants will not only receive opportunities to join free group exercise classes such as yoga, boot camp and aqua fit led by certified instructors, but they will also receive a professional health assessment, access to an online support group and a chance to win a grand prize as they compete.

Challenge winners and awardees will be announced at the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge finale event, scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2019, also to be held at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex.

“I am pleased to be hosting the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge again this Fall! The success of previous Challenges proves that there is indeed strength in numbers for many on their fitness journey. Maintaining a healthier lifestyle takes patience and determination and when we join together, we can hold each other accountable as we work towards our goals. I look forward to welcoming returning and new participants to the Challenge this September,” said Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

Also powering the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge is the Live Healthy Miami Gardens (LHMG) initiative.

LHMG holds a mission to foster and maintain a community culture of health and well-being for all Residents of the City through access, information, activities and service.

For further program information, call (305) 622-8080 to contact the Miami Gardens Parks & Recreation Department.