Mayor Messam Hosts 5K Health & Fitness Fair in Miramar

MIRAMAR – Get started on your exercise plan by joining the City of Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam as he hosts his annual 5K Timed Run, 3K Run/Walk, Health & Fitness Fair.

The fair will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 7 a.m. to Noon at Miramar Town Center, 2300 Civic Center Place, Miramar 33025.

Mayor Messam has always made Health and Wellness a priority initiative and this event is designed to promote a healthy lifestyle within an interactive setting for residents and visitors.

“Regular exercise reduces the prevalence of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, depression and many other medical conditions.” – Dr. William Roberts, past president of the American College of Sports Medicine

Participants can expect an activity-filled day with health screenings, cooking demonstrations by Chef Mark Cameron, bodybuilding, children’s activities and more.

Joining in the fun are Memorial Hospital Miramar, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Comcast Cable, Runners Depot, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Aetna Healthcare, The Miami Dolphins, WastePro and many more.

Free Yoga Sessions will be held throughout the day in the botanical garden and you don’t have to be an experienced athlete to participate in any of the above.

Last year, an estimated crowd of over 900 people of all skill levels participated throughout this exciting event.

Additional activities include an obstacle course, rock climbing, face-painting, Zumba, bodybuilding demonstrations, martial arts and a complete schedule of healthy fun from start to finish.

“As a National Champion on the 1993 Florida State University Football Team and a brief stint in the National Football League, I know the benefits of being physically fit. I believe a healthy community is a prosperous community and this event provides competition, education and family fun. You don’t want to miss this event which grows bigger and bigger every year!” said Mayor Messam.

Pricing for 5K Registration is $25 in advance, $30 day of race. No fees for participating in the 3K Run/Walk, Health & Fitness Fair or Yoga Sessions. Register HERE