MIAMI – Shirlen Godet, Marketing Manager at Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, will share insights on the effectiveness of digital marketing programs during the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) conference taking place in Miami this week.

The CHIEF conference, which attracts industry leaders to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the hospitality sector, will be held from November 29 – December 1 at Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon. Delegates will explore “A New Era of Caribbean Tourism: Balancing Tradition, Technology and Community”, the theme of this year’s conference.

Godet, an experienced marketing professional, will share his expertise on December 1 during a session entitled “Cracking the Digital Code: Boosting ROI through Online Marketing Channels”. The session promises to be a highlight of the conference, providing attendees with valuable insights into leveraging online marketing channels for maximum return on investment.

Godet, who hails from the Bahamas, will draw upon his extensive experience in the dynamic realm of digital marketing to illuminate the strategies behind maximizing ROI through online channels. As the Marketing Manager at Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, he has played a pivotal role in managing in-house and agency teams and driving the resort’s success through innovative, effective marketing initiatives.

CHIEF 2023 will welcome a diverse audience, including hotel, resort, villa and Caribbean attraction owners, management executives, hospitality product and service providers, government officials, students, and other individuals interested in the region’s hospitality industry.

Created to encourage hoteliers to invest in their teams’ development, CHIEF offers multiple opportunities for advancing their understanding of trends and exposure to new products, services and methodologies implemented in the industry. Over two days, delegates will be able to attend general and breakout sessions, an innovative trade show, and other activities complementing the core program.