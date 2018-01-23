Margaritaville Beach Resort expanding to Nassau, Bahamas

ORLANDO – Margaritaville Holdings is bringing its authentic lifestyle experience to the Bahamas’ capital city with Margaritaville at The Pointe, a $250 million, six-acre development.

Already under construction and expected to begin a phased opening in mid-2019, the development will feature a new 150-room Margaritaville Beach Resort, 150 luxury oceanfront residences – 100 of which will be branded One Particular Harbour at The Pointe – a marina, water park, spa, entertainment center, signature Margaritaville food and beverage concepts, retail shops, a kid’s club and more.

“The Bahamas – one of the most beautiful places in the world – is an absolutely perfect location for a Margaritaville lifestyle destination,” said John Cohlan, chief executive officer of Margaritaville. “We’re excited to combine our casual-luxe brand with the local Bahamian culture, known for its warmth and hospitality, to create a one-of-a-kind paradise to vacation, visit, live or just kick back and relax. Nassau is an ideal destination for our lifestyle brand as we continue to expand our global hospitality footprint.”

Margaritaville Beach Resort & Marina Bringing New Retail, Entertainment and Dining Venues

The Margaritaville Beach Resort at The Pointe will include an open-air shopping concourse, a movie theater, bowling alley, outdoor performance stage for live entertainment, cascading water pool, St. Somewhere Spa, retail huts, a kid’s club and a private beach with cabanas and chaise lounges. Resort guests will get a taste for the good life with several signature Margaritaville food and beverage concepts.

The resort will include opportunities for lively Caribbean adventure experiences with the LandShark water park and fun, family-friendly activities including a cave aquarium, blue hole diving pool, water slide tower, infinity pool, private hot tub, surf simulator, beach entry pool, children’s splash play area and tropical island overlooking a lazy river.

Strategically positioned as the prime departure point for exploring the Bahamas’ world-renowned fishing, the 45-slip Marina will offer luxurious, modern floating berths for up to 150-foot yachts, including dockside Wi-Fi. A public-access boardwalk will be lined by tiki hut-style marina shops for authentic local crafts, with a pier restaurant and yacht club facility. The pier will also serve as a launch pad for pirate ship excursions and a water taxi transporting tourists around the various points of interest in and around Nassau.

One Particular Harbour at The Pointe to Feature Breathtaking Residences Inspired by the Margaritaville Lifestyle

Designed to meet all the needs of discerning vacationers, boaters and home owners, One Particular Harbour at The Pointe will feature the most luxurious residences in downtown Nassau.

With an unparalleled location at the water’s edge and exceptional personalized service, each residence will offer an unobstructed ocean view and a private eight-foot wide glass balcony, overlooking the turquoise waters of the Caribbean.

Floor plans include one, two and three-bedroom layouts, each featuring contemporary fixtures, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, generous closets and wood-look porcelain tile throughout the living, dining and bedroom spaces.

The Pointe Residence Club membership will give owners and renters exclusive privileges, including a concierge service for booking restaurant reservations, spa appointments, sightseeing excursions, preferred berthing rights and more.

Amenities will also include an infinity pool, hot tub, outdoor fire pit area and kitchen, children’s playground, fitness center, library and sand beach entrance.

These luxury residences are the second One Particular Harbour development within Margaritaville’s growing lodging portfolio.

Additional details and timing for the development’s phased opening timetable will be announced in the coming months.