Mana Poke Restaurant Celebrates International Poke Day

Poke Lovers Are Invited to Celebrate on Monday September 28 with Free Poke Bowls and Discounts

MIAMI – Mana Poké, the healthy Hawaiian-inspired poke restaurant with freshly sourced ingredients celebrates International Poke Day on September 28, 2020.

Mana Poke’s Downtown Miami and Coral Gables (PokeBao by Mana Poké) locations will provide the first ten walk-in customers with a gift card for one complimentary small sized poke bowl*.

Additionally, all customers who visit the restaurant will receive $3 off small sized poke bowls* on September 28.

In Hawaiian culture, mana is known as the spiritual energy of power and strength and the tasty bowls served here reflect that ethos.

The menu is created by chef Geoff Lee, formally of Byblos Miami and named Best Chef for 2019 by the Miami New Times.

The bowls are high in Omega-3 acids, rich in protein and low in calories. Ingredients on the menu include a number of flavorsome options such as sushi-grade tuna, house pickled cucumber, spicy salmon, crunchy shallots and crispy garlic.

Patrons enjoy fresh, delicious and nutrient rich meals either by choosing from the menu or building their own poke bowls.

“At Mana Poké, we want to provide South Floridians with a quick yet tasty and healthy dining option. Often times those three terms, quick, tasty and healthy, are not synonymous with affordable dining options, yet for us, that is our mantra”, said Chef Lee.

“What better way to get a taste of poke than on International Poke Day. We invite everyone to come in and take advantage of this fantastic promotion and enjoy a perfectly prepared bowl of poke that will leave you feeling well fed, fulfilled and fuelled with energy.”

At Mana Poké, healthy eating and exotic, adventurous flavors harmoniously co-exist.

Our sensational, savory sauces and our fresh protein-rich sushi-grade fish make for an unforgettable, consistently delicious experience that will keep you coming back for more. Join us at Mana Poké and walk out feeling completely satisfied: body, mind, and spirit.

September 28, 2020 – International Poke Day Locations

Mana Poké Biscayne – 888 Biscayne Blvd – Miami, FL

PokeBao by Mana Poké – 153 Giralda Avenue – Coral Gables, FL

First ten walk-in customers receive a gift card for one complimentary poke bowl * (small size). $3 off all small sized bowls* for walk in customers: Monday September 28, 2020 Regular Business Hours: Monday to Saturday 11AM to 5PM