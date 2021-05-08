Magenta Thomas of Fort Lauderdale Wins Scholarship at Emerson College

Emerson College Entrepreneurship Expo Announces 2021 Winners

[BOSTON, MA] – Nineteen Emerson College student entrepreneurs recently competed in a virtual entrepreneurship exposition to win cash prizes to launch their ventures. Ashley Blanco of Boston, MA took first place in the competition for her business venture ARK (Anxiety Relief Kit). Ashley was awarded $5000 to launch her company. Olivia Strauss of Wayland was awarded $3000 for her venture, Liv Sweetly, a subscription baking kit service. Alannys Milano creator of Our Journey a multicultural online magazine for international students took third place for $2000.

The Emerson Entrepreneurial Experience (E3) is a year long experiential journey where students learn how to build and launch a new business venture. The program typically culminates each year with a day long exposition where the Emerson community, family and friends all gather to watch the students present their business pitches to a panel of external judges. This year the event was conducted as a virtual exposition.

“This year our students presented amazing new business ideas, many addressing issues that have arisen due to the pandemic,” says Lu Ann Reeb, Assistant Dean and Director of Entrepreneurial Studies and Business Studies at Emerson College. “These students demonstrated their creativity and resilience, developing ideas into viable business ventures ranging from mobile APPS, e-commerce retailers, digital media companies, subscription-based services, a new skateboard company and even a food truck,” she adds.

Entrepreneurship Expo 2021 Winners

First Place – $5,000

Ashley Blanco, The Anxiety Relief Kit (ARK)

ARK is for anxiety sufferers who want to relieve anxiety naturally, quickly, and effectively. The Anxiety Relief Kit is a customizable mental health subscription box providing all-natural relief for anxiety, based on each subscriber’s needs, and targets all five senses. The kit integrates integrative health, color therapy, aromatherapy, sensory, and sound therapy.

Second Place – $3,000

Olivia Strauss, Liv Sweetly

Liv Sweetly is the first subscription baking kit service that teaches adults how to improve their stress and health through baking. This new and exciting business was founded by Olivia Strauss in 2020. The goal of Liv Sweetly is to help people discover baking is a resource they can use to manage their daily lives, reduce personal stress and anxiety, and address any other health concerns to ultimately live sweetly.

Third place – $2,000

Alannys Milano, Our Journey

Our Journey is a multicultural online magazine dedicated to empowering international college students worldwide. Our Journey’s main goal is to become the number one media community for global and diverse students to have meaningful conversations across the globe. Customers include college students and alumni interested in inclusion, diversity, advocacy, pro-social issues, healthcare for all, racial justice, ending gender-based discrimination, and economic justice.

Karl Baehr Memorial Scholarship Award

Magenta Thomas, Igi

Igi is a service that prepares tailormade houseplant arrangements for the budding plant parent. Through Igi clients are able to empower small, local nurseries and farms while connecting to nature.

Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

Juanma Suárez Teissonniere, Divino

Divino is a mobile APP that pairs high-end self-care services with people in a geographic radius.