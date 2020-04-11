Local NFL star helps champion deliveries to North Miami Beach families with Joshua’s Heart Foundation

NORTH MIAMI BEACH – To support the many families unable to participate in the pop-up drive-by grocery distributions offered throughout South Florida, Joshua’s Heart Foundation (JHF), local NFL star and North Miami Beach native Johnathan Cyprien, and the City of North Miami Beach (NMB) joined forces to deliver 2 weeks’ worth of badly-needed groceries and household essentials to pre-selected residents.

This delivery which served 426 families and 15 Kosher families was made possible through the partnership between JHF and the City of NMB, a $4,000.00 donation from Cyprien’s Cypsquad ARY Foundation and other financial support from Joshua’s Heart and their long- standing sponsors Howard and Stephanie Krass.

Additional in-kind donations from Nick & Teresa Sharp of Threefold, JCS Community Kosher Food Bank and Broward Meat and Fish went a long way to supplement much needed essential items.

Employees from Joshua’s Heart, the City of North Miami Beach and NMB Police Department personnel executed no-contact deliveries to families living below the poverty level.

Atlanta Falcons Strong Safety and FIU Great Johnathan Cyprien, North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony F. DeFillipo and other city officials arrived at City Hall early to assist volunteers in pre-packing grocery items to execute the deliveries.

Cyprien who accompanied the first leg of the food caravan was so moved and humbled by the experience said, “The entire even was great, I am so grateful to be able to serve the members of my hometown community. Many thanks to Joshua’s Heart and the City of North Miami Beach for allowing me to contribute.”

City Mayor, Anthony F. DeFillipo, gratefully speaking on behalf of the city said, “He is forever thankful and grateful for the generosity and the helping hand extended during this great time of need. The city has received hundreds of responses expressing the gratitude felt by the community for this kind gesture.”

As the community continues to band together to combat COVID-19, Joshua’s Heart will endeavor to continue serving the most vulnerable citizens to the best of their abilities.

Learn more, volunteer or donate by visiting https://joshuasheart.org.