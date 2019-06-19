Local Chambers of Commerce Join Forces To Close the Generational Wealth Gap in South Florida

Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce and Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida Host Building Black Legacy: An Empowerment Tour June 29

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce in association with the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce will host the Building Black Legacy: An Empowerment Tour, a free event, Saturday, June 29 from 10 AM – Noon at Signature Grand, located at 6900 FL-84, Davie, Florida 33317.

Dr. Pamela Jolly, CEO of Torch Enterprises, a strategic investment firm that focuses on the financial empowerment and legacy building of women and minority-owned business is the keynote speaker for the event.

New York Life – African American Market Unit executives, Lamar Boyce, CLF®, Corporate Vice President will host and Eric B. Jackson, CLU®, LUTCF®, Corporate Vice President & Market Manager will moderate.

“The Empowerment Tour’s emphasis is to empower and impart the importance of closing the generational wealth gap that affects the black community,” says Jackson.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Gain insight and tools to increase their financial literacy

Discover practical generational wealth creation opportunities and solutions.

Network with local financial service professionals,

New York Life’s South Florida General Office is the organizing sponsor for the free event.

Interested attendees are required to register online by CLICKING HERE