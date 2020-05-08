Live Stream Carnival Party Featuring Rampage Sound and Socaholic

New York – On Saturday May 9th from 1-4pm, Rampage Sound and leading UK mas band, Socaholic join forces for a FREE interactive online Carnival via Zoom, presented by Shabba Party & live streamed via – On Saturday May 9th from 1-4pm, Rampage Sound and leading UK mas band, Socaholic join forces for a FREE interactive online Carnival via Zoom, presented by Shabba Party & live streamed via VP Records YouTube Channel

Enjoy 3 hours of Dancehall, Soca, Reggae and Afrobeats riddims with very special guest appearances, as we stay in together to celebrate Carnival Culture.

Join the party via Zoom (limited spaces) below or simply watch via VP Records Youtube channel

There will be prizes for the most creative carnivalists!