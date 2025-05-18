Dance Number by Stashang Blends Energy and Romance

by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – Two months after the release of their first song, Stashang are back with Where I Lay, a self-produced dance number. The duo comprises New York-based Jamaicans Shango Trex and StarFyah.

Like Give My Heart, their debut single, Where I Lay is an uptempo track that encourages fans to dance.

“It’s the perfect blend of feel-good energy and romantic vibes. Something to dance to and stir your emotions,” said Shango Trex. “If the music can lift spirits and put smiles on faces, then we’re doing it right.”

He and StarFyah have been a couple for almost 30 years, performing in Jamaica and working in Japan where they were part of a close-knit Jamaican reggae community.

Last year, they decided to introduce themselves as an official act in 2025. Give My Heart kicked off what they hope to be a busy year that will result in an album.

According to StarFyah, who was born in the United Kingdom, they are pleased with the response to Give My Heart.

“The love has been amazing — even more than we hoped for. We’re thankful for every stream, share, and message,” she said.

The members of Stashang cut their musical teeth in Jamaica’s north coast hotels, a training ground for many of reggae’s top acts including A J Brown, Mikey Spice and Benjy Myaz.

Their debut album is expected to be released late this year.