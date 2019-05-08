Little Haiti Cultural Complex Resumes Free Small Business Workshop Program

Free workshop for Entrepreneurs Who Want to Develop Their Businesses

MIAMI – Miami ranks high in the startup arena, and the Little Haiti Cultural Complex’s (LHCC) Small Business Program is helping to shape that narrative with the next installment of their small business program.

They have once again partnered with Marjorie Weber, who since 2000, has provided these programs under the auspices of Miami Dade SCORE and SBDC, and Primed 2Grow has been serving as an advisor to entrepreneurs.

Weber focuses on access to capital and financial literacy to help entrepreneurs who want to take the next step to grow their business.

This program is designed for those who want to quickly get a grasp on the financial elements of building their company.

The program is to “take the mystery out of financial analysis and help you make the right business decisions.

Registration for the course is $50. The five-week program is free of charge and is held on (Tuesday and Thursdays in the Caribbean Marketplace from 6:30pm – 8:30pm)

The LHCC has positioned its Caribbean Marketplace as a catalyst for economic development, tourism, resiliency, education and public health in Little Haiti.

Their market program introduces food, fashion, art, and personal care products and services that leverage the vibrancy of the Caribbean community with a world-class retail destination in the heart of Little Haiti.

“We are committed to seeing our community thrive by providing tools that will enable folks to be inspired and equipped to transform their community—one business at a time,” states Abraham Metellus, Manager of the Little Haiti Cultural Complex.

Entrepreneurs will learn the various options for funding their business, meet the lenders and determine whether a new product or service will be financially viable.

LHCC’s business program seeks to bring together innovators, business advisors and entrepreneurs for a broad overview of the startup process, from ideation and business planning to finance and marketing.

“It is my objective to make small business owners aware of the hurdles so they will not have to spend time and money correcting their errors. Access to capital is easier than you can imagine if you can establish the right procedures, states Marjorie Weber.