Leonie Forbes Comes To Town In Award Winning Play, “Across the Bridge“

Legendary Jamaican Actress Leonie Forbes comes to South Florida for Mother’s Day weekend in the Award Winning Jamaican Play, “ Across the Bridge “

PEMBROKE PINES – This Mother’s Day weekend Sunshine Theatre Company, proudly presents David Tulloch’s award winning dramatic play “Across the Bridge” featuring Legendary Jamaican Actress Leonie Forbes.

The multi-talented David Tulloch called the “Golden Boy of Jamaican Theatre’ is quickly becoming one of Jamaica’s top writer/director / producer and has won awards for his writing, acting, lighting design and composing musical scores. At the ‘Actor Boy’ award show last month in Jamaica David won a total of 7 awards for 3 of his productions.

Across the Bridge shows will be held as follows :

Saturday, May 13 th N Miami Beach Performing Arts Center 17011 NE 19 th Ave. N Miami Bch. Fl. Showtime 8.00pm

Sunday May 14th Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Drive, Showtime 7.00pm

Across the Bridge is inspired by a true story and examines the life and times of Jacob Johnson (Tulloch), a man desirous to become a priest with the aim of saving his mother (Leonie Forbes) who is dying of cancer but she feels he’s missing out on important things like a college degree and a woman to bear him children. He loses faith when she dies and must find his way back. When an accident almost claims his life, he learns some valuable lessons that force him to see life differently.

“Across the Bridge” is written, directed, produced and acted in by David Tulloch and also stars the legendary Leonie Forbes, Jerry Benzwick and Christene Marshall. The play won the award for Outstanding Script and Leonie won an Actor Boy award for Best Actress.

Visit Sunshine Theatre Company online or call 786-237-5493 for more information on early bird and group discounts, purchase tickets and to see video excerpts from the play.

Pre-show entertainment for both shows will feature reggae recording artist Fiona, with a special tribute to Mothers, help making this a wonderful Mother’s Day experience.

Sponsors include Western Union, Jamaica National Money Transfer, Dr. Alan Mandel, National Weekly newspaper.