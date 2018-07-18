Laughter Makes Jamaica Sweeter in David Tulloch’s Musical Revue

Jamaica Sweeter To Hit The South Florida Stage

SOUTH FLORIDA – In celebration of Jamaica’s 56th Independence and Sunshine Theatre Company’s 35th Anniversary, Sunshine Theatre proudly presents David Tulloch’s award winning musical revue, Jamaica Sweeter.

This is another entertaining musical extravaganza (the sequel to his award winning Jamaica Sweet) from the prolific pen of award winning playwright and composer, the multi -talented David Tulloch.

Showtimes for Jamaica Sweeter

Saturday, July 28 th Miramar Cultural Center 2400 Civic Center Pl. Miramar Fl. Showtime 8.00pm

Miramar Cultural Center 2400 Civic Center Pl. Miramar Fl. Showtime 8.00pm Sunday July 29th Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr. , Showtime 7.00pm

For this celebratory presentation here we get the best of both award winning productions, Jamaica Sweet and Jamaica Sweeter.

David Tulloch has taken his winning formula of snappy sketches and some risque’ humor to serve up a potpourri of delightful characters blended with catchy Jamaican music, song and dance.

Jamaica Sweeter takes a humorous jab at some of our cultural stereotypes, local customs and the unique Jamaican experience. A rousing salute to the black, green and gold, full of patriotic appeal with a warm Jamaican feel as we poke fun at ourselves to entertain the whole family.

The talented and energetic cast includes Rosie Murray, Terri Salmon (ITI Best Supporting Actress) Ricky Rowe, Luke Ellington, Samantha Brevett, Derrick Clarke and Sabrina Thomas and is directed by David Tulloch.

Advance tickets for this event are $40.00 for balcony, $45.00 for reserved seats and $50.00 for VIP (preferred seating) and are available from the Theaters Box office, selected Caribbean outlets including Jamaica Money branches and Carl Seafood locations, or call the Sunshine Theatre hotline at 786-237-5493 for information, and group discounts. Click here to purchase tickets online get directions to the venues and see video excerpts from the play.

See also: Sunshine Theatre Celebrates 35 Years of Promoting Jamaican Culture

Pre show entertainment for both venues will feature Special Guest, 3 time Festival Song winner Roy Rayon plus a short video presentation of “Jamaican Achievers”.

Sponsors includes JN Money, Taste Rite Jamaican Bakeries, Carl’s Seafood and National Weekly . There will be lots of prizes given away compliments of their sponsors and others.