KPMG Strengthens Audit Leadership in Jamaica and the Wider Caricom Region

KINGSTON, Jamaica – KPMG in Caricom has appointed three new audit partners to further strengthen its audit practice for clients in public and private sectors across the region.

Leadership Appointments

The leadership appointments which took effect earlier this month include Audit Partners, Uday Bhalara who joins KPMG in Jamaica bringing over 18 years of experience, Damion Reid, also from KPMG in Jamaica, bringing over 18 years of experience, and Chay Gomez, resident in Trinidad & Tobago, with over 13 years of experience. All three new partners have strong international experience and are committed to client service delivery.

Jamaica – Uday Bhalara

Uday Bhalara has worked with various multi-national clients around the world and specializes in financial sector audits, with a key focus on banks. Uday’s portfolio also includes listed companies, public sector entities, manufacturing, energy and natural resources, and consumer industrial markets. Having previously served on the Audit Team at KPMG in India and as a Partner at another international audit firm in Uganda, he has developed a track record in quality and audit transformation. In his new role, he will work with clients to ensure that audits are executed consistently, in line with the requirements and intent of applicable professional standards, within a strong system of quality control.

Jamaica – Damion Reid

Damion Reid, who started his audit career at KPMG’s Montego Bay office with progression through Kingston and Hamilton, Bermuda, will have a specialized focus on the Insurance, Travel, Leisure & Tourism, and Corporate sectors. His dual presence in Kingston and Montego Bay positions him to cater to clients’ diverse needs in these locations and the wider Caricom, addressing unique regulatory demands prevalent in these industries.

Trinidad and Tobago – Chay Gomez

Chay Gomez brings global exposure and local insights having worked with KPMG in Trinidad and Tobago and the United Kingdom (UK). In the UK, Chay had extensive experience in data analytics, learning and development, and delivering high value to his diversified portfolio of clients. As an Audit Partner, Chay will focus on improving audit efficiency to meet clients’ needs, while driving his passion for developing young talent across Caricom.

Barbados – Ravi Sankar

In addition to the above new partner appointments, KPMG also announced that Ravi Sankar, Advisory Partner, specializing in Cybersecurity and Technology Consulting, who was previously based at its Kingston office, will now be attached to the Hastings, Barbados office. Ravi’s presence in this key location will enhance KPMG’s capabilities and responsiveness to clients’ evolving needs, particularly in the realm of cybersecurity and data protection.

The Partner appointments were complemented by several Director promotions across KPMG in Jamaica, Barbados, and Trinidad & Tobago, further strengthening the firm’s leadership across the region.

“As KPMG in Caricom continues to transform itself across the region, these strategic appointments underscore our commitment to bolstering leadership, improving audit quality, delivering strategic advisory services, and offering innovative solutions to our clients, all whilst putting in place our future leaders to focus on client service” shared R. Tarun Handa, Senior Partner at KPMG in Caricom. “We warmly welcome our new Partners to the senior leadership team and extend our congratulations to our newly promoted Directors,” he added.