Knight Foundation donates $2.5 million for hurricane recovery

Knight Foundation’s donation to aid Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands

MIAMI – The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation will provide $2.5 million for hurricane relief and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Organizations receiving funding include Unidos por Puerto Rico, an initiative created by Puerto Rico First Lady Beatriz Rosselló to provide immediate aid and support to the island, the Puerto Rico Community Foundation and The Miami Foundation’s U.S. Caribbean Strong Relief Fund.

In addition, funding will go to St. Thomas University, Miami Dade College, Florida International University and Miami Dade County Public Schools, who are all admitting Puerto Rican students so they won’t lose a year.

FIU will also work with the Universidad de Puerto Rico to get them back up and running, beginning with hosting their website so students can be informed as they get access to electricity and Internet.

“Miami and South Florida are intimately connected with Puerto Rico and the Caribbean,” said Alberto Ibargüen, president of the Miami-based Knight Foundation. “Our ties are personal and economic. We feel the humanitarian crisis engulfing our friends and relatives on the islands now, and we know their recovery and success is critical to the entire region.”

The funding will also cover longer-term recovery efforts, details of which will be announced in the near future.

