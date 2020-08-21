Kionne McGhee wants Florida to Join Other States’ Lawsuit to Protect the Postal Service

Leader Kionne McGhee Sends Letter to Attorney General Moody Asking for Florida to Join Other States’ Lawsuit to Protect the Postal Service

Tallahassee – In response to recent disturbing changes made at the direction of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Florida House Democratic Leader Kionne L. McGhee (D- Cutler Bay) sent a letter to Attorney General Ashley Moody requesting that Florida join the list of states suing to protect the rights of Americans to safely and securely vote-by-mail.

Leader Kionne L. McGhee issued the following statement:

“The US Postal Service is a vital service outlined in our Constitution and one of the most popular services provided by the government. To attack it now, during a pandemic and presidential election, can only be seen as an attack on America’s voters. Many Floridians rely on the Postal Service not only to deliver their vote-by-mail ballots, but also to pay their bills, receive vital medication, and stay connected to family and friends.

I ask A.G. Moody to set aside politics and step forward to defend Floridians and their right to vote safely and securely from home.”