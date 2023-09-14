Politics

How to Participate in National Voter Registration Day in Broward County

National Voter Registration DayBroward County – National Voter Registration Day has been designated nationwide as Tuesday, September 19, 2023, highlighting the importance of registering to vote.

The Broward County Supervisor of Elections’ Office invites all Broward County residents to participate by registering to vote. The last day to register to vote for the March 19th, 2024 Presidential Preference Primary Election is February 20, 2024.

We encourage all Broward County residents eligible to vote to join in recognizing National Voter Registration Day in the following ways:

● Register to vote online through the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office, in person at any of our six available branch offices, or other official offices offering voter registration services;

● Check your voter status (on our website): update your address, party affiliation, name change and any other important information;

● Encourage friends and family to register to vote;

● Note upcoming elections and local candidates on your calendar;

● Learn more about the voting process in Broward County at www.browardvotes.gov;

● Repost information from our social media accounts Broward County SOE @browardvotes to help spread the word.

The Broward County Supervisor of Elections’ Office works every day to ensure citizens can exercise their right to vote.

