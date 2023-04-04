KillaImij Buzzer Riddim #1 on Reggae iTunes

KINGSTON, Jamaica – KillaImij is a talented and successful music producer who has made a name for himself in the dancehall music industry. He has achieved a lot of recognition for his work, including charting on iTunes and Spotify, and has faced challenges in getting dancehall music the recognition it deserves.

However, he is committed to showcasing the genre on a world stage with quality authentic dancehall. His latest project, the Buzzer Riddim album, has also been successful, with several songs charting on the US iTunes Reggae Songs Chart. KillaImij and his co-producers JayCrazie and LeadaBoss are excited about the album’s success and are focused on continuing to promote it.

Buzzer Riddim

The Buzzer Riddim is a 14-track album with 13 artistes lending their voices to the beat. It features names such as Munga Honourable, Gaza Kym, Luton Fyah, Fantan Mojah, Wasp, Maestro Don, Bencil Clickstar, Javaughn Genius as well as acts like Eegle Hy, 9Grainz, Bla-Zinnoh, Kindolla and Ice Turner.

Since its debut on the US iTunes Reggae Chart, The Buzzer Riddim has gainfully peaked to the #1 position over the weekend, surpassing the well coveted reggae icon Bob Marley’s “Legend” album as well as being placed ahead of other dancehall albums Shatta Wale’s- “M.A.L.L.I” and Popcaan’s “Great is He” who is currently sitting at the 3rd and fourth spot respectively.

Many songs from the Buzzer Riddim album have also charted on the US iTunes Reggae Songs Chart. Leading out is Maestro Don with “Bloodbath” at #22, followed by Munga Honourable with the radio edit of “Wul Out” at #23, then Wasp with “Coward” at #25, followed by Gaza Kym with “Money Up” at #29, 9Grainz with “Champion” at #31, Lutan Fyah peaked at #34 with “Style”, Kindolla with his track “Pressure” reached as far as #56 and Bencil Clickstar at #77 with “Killaimij”.

His co-producers JayCrazie and LeadaBoss are just as excited about and appreciative of the success of BUZZER RIDDIM. However, there’s much more solo projects to come from this recording genius but the focus remains on Buzzer Riddim for now and to see how far it goes. Killa Imij will be working hard to not only get this project to new heights but to also get his name out there as one of the best producers in the Dancehall music industry. Stay tuned for updates from Killa Imij Records.