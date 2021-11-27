Kick-off the Holiday Season at Caribbean Food & Rum Festival in South Florida

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – No Caribbean event is complete without a shot, or two, of rum. Fitting then, that intoxicants will be on full display at the Caribbean Food & Rum Festival, which takes place December 12 at Hollywood Arts Park.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 pm and for four hours, the finest in Caribbean rum and cuisine will be on display for purchase.

Lindell Douglas’ Galleon Foundation is co-promoter of Caribbean Food & Rum Festival with FAMU’s Mmeri. He said the show is similar in theme to the popular Caribbean Village he has staged in South Florida for several years, but with a twist.

Rums of the Caribbean

“We added rum because Caribbean people love their rum. With the support of the Consuls General in Miami, patrons can enjoy rum and food from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, The Bahamas, Barbados and other islands,” said Douglas, a certified financial planner from Jamaica.

Rum in the West Indies is as revered as cricket, reggae and calypso. The region has produced world-beater liquor. Rums, such as Appleton in Jamaica, El Dorado from Guyana and Mount Gay, the prime drink in Barbados.

Musical Entertainment

The musical aspect of the Caribbean Food & Rum Festival is just as diverse, with Third World and Barrington Levy bringing reggae from Jamaica; Alison Hinds, Peter Ram (Barbados) and Patrice Roberts (Trinidad and Tobago) representing soca; plus, Justin Believe carrying The Bahamas’ Junkanoo flag.

Cuisine

Caribbean cuisine is a reflection of the region’s diverse populace. People of African descent introduced the concept of jerked food (chicken and pork) out of Jamaica, which has become a global favorite.

Asian dishes like curried goat and Roti were introduced to Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana in the 19th century by East Indians who were brought to those countries to work as indentured servants.