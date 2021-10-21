Blackwell Rum Launches No Time to Die 007 Limited Edition Rum

by Howard Campbell

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – It’s well-documented that James Bond likes his drinks shaken, not stirred. Lifestyle mogul Chris Blackwell has never been a big drinker but knows a thing or two about the liqueur market.

His Blackwell Rum company recently issued its 007 Limited Edition to coincide with the release of No Time to Die, the latest Bond flick starring Daniel Craig as the suave super sleuth.

“We thought it would be a good idea to have a drink that fit in with the Bond concept. We reached out to their people and if you look closely enough you will see us (007 Limited Edition) in the movie,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell Rum has been on the market since 2008. It has produced drinks inspired by the Bond legend, including Goldeneye, a cocktail named for the scenic venue in St. Mary parish where British writer Ian Fleming came up with the concept for the legendary movie franchise.

Goldeneye

Blackwell is owner of Goldeneye which was the getaway for Fleming and his well-heeled friends including playwright Noel Coward and the actor, David Niven. Goldeneye is part of Blackwell’s Island Outpost properties.

His family, which have been in Jamaica since the late 18th Century, have been in the liqueur industry for over 100 years. His grandfather, Percy Lindo, owned Wray And Nephew, a leading Caribbean rum manufacturer that helped produce 007 Limited Edition.

Born in London to a British father and Jamaican mother, Blackwell was raised in St. Mary and spent much of his youth at Goldeneye. He became a location scout for 1962’s Dr. No, the first Bond movie which was filmed in Jamaica and starred Sean Connery as Bond.

Island Records

He is best known as founder of Island Records, the independent label. A label that had global success with The Spencer Davis Group, Bob Marley And The Wailers, U2 and P J Harvey.