Kevon’s Ride: Discovering Jamaica Through the Eyes of a Taxi Driver

by: Dr Leo Gilling

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Renting a car and taking the wheel when I travel to Jamaica was always my first option to travel around Jamaica. Sometimes, however, that feels like a missed opportunity—a barrier to truly uncovering our breathtaking island’s people, hidden gems, and vibrant pulse. On this last trip, it was different. This time, I decided to embrace the rhythm of Kingston through the lens of its taxi drivers, and what unfolded was an adventure that left me nostalgic, exhilarated, and deeply connected to the soul of the place I call home.

For this trip, I turned to On-time and El-Shadi, two taxi operators in the Kingston area. Frankly, there was a time when the thought of hopping into a taxi around Kingston would send shivers down my spine. However, two years ago, in desperation, a friend called a cab to take me from uptown to downtown. To my surprise, it was not just a ride but an experience. The driver was a delight, and my fear had melted away by the time we reached our destination. Fast forward to my last trip a week ago, and I am dialing the taxi company, confident they will send a cab within five minutes. Efficient? Absolutely. But this last trip? It was more than efficient, it was unforgettable.

The most thrilling ride was the journey from Pegasus to the Early Childhood Commission in downtown Kingston. It was approximately 2 p.m., and as we pulled out of the hotel, we were immediately swallowed by the chaotic symphony of Oxford Road’s afternoon traffic. Cars were bumper to bumper, horns blared, and the sun beat down relentlessly. Nevertheless, my driver was cool as a cucumber. He did not flinch. With a quick left turn, he cut off another taxi that would have sparked road rage anywhere else, but the other driver simply yielded as if they were part of some unspoken dance.

Then, to my confusion, he headed east. East? I thought. We are supposed to be going south! But I had my colleague with me, so I decided to sit back, relax, and see where this ride would take us. What followed was a heart-pounding, white-knuckle, yet utterly exhilarating 30 minutes. “This man navigated through the narrow lanes of South Kingston, streets where I would not be caught driving or walking, day or night. The drive seemed to stretch into infinity as my arteries were busting through their vessel. While my nerves were out of control, the taxi driver’s face was as calm as the Caribbean Sea at dawn. Not a twitch, not a bead of sweat. I thought then, “I’m already here; I can’t jump out.” His composure was my anchor. If he was not worried, why should I be?”

Taxi Business in Jamaica

To steady my nerves, I struck up a conversation. I asked him about his taxi business, and it was as if I’d unlocked a treasure trove of stories. He wasn’t just a taxi driver—he was a farmer, a father, a man with a vision. He told me how he balanced both careers, working 12-hour shifts five days a week, shuttling passengers with precision while tending to his farm with equal passion on weekends. His clients were his lifeblood, and he took pride in ensuring their comfort and safety. But it was when he spoke of his children that his voice softened. He was the kind of father who dropped them off and picked them up from school every day, no matter how packed his schedule was.

Talking About Crime in Jamaica

Then, the conversation took a turn. We began discussing crime, which weighs heavily on every Jamaican’s heart. I’ve always believed education is the key to solving our crime crisis, but hearing him echo my thoughts was both surprising and refreshing. He argued that the government’s patchwork approach was not sustainable—that we needed to focus on early childhood development and craft short-term and long-term strategies to reduce crime. His insights were sharp, and his perspective was grounded in the reality of everyday life. When we reached our destination, I was not just impressed but inspired.

His name was Kevon. We arranged for him to pick us up later that day. He was there on time and waiting. Upon reaching our destinations, I asked my colleague to pay and tip him separately. My colleague told me later that her tip was generous. It didn’t matter which route he took; we were too busy basking in the warmth of his stories and the security of his presence. I only had one day left in Kingston, but I called him twice more to soak in his wisdom and the comfort of his company.

Thank you, Kevon—though that is the only name we knew, your impact was unforgettable.

Soul of Jamaica

Ultimately, this trip reminded me that Jamaica is not just about the sights and scenes but about the people. The taxi drivers, the farmers, the fathers, the dreamers. They are the heartbeat of this island, and through their eyes, I rediscovered a piece of myself. So, if you are ever in Kingston, do not just rent a car. Call On time or El-Shadi taxi services. Let them take you on a ride—not just to your destination but into the soul of Jamaica. Trust me, you will not regret it.