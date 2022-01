Jamaicans World Wide Vote Elaine Thompson Herah 2021 Person of the Year

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Jamaican athlete Elaine Thompson Herah was voted the Person of the Year for 2021 at the Best of Jamaica Awards. They are sponsored by the world’s top website and media platform focused on Jamaican and Caribbean news, travel, food, and culture. The Best of Jamaica is the platform’s biggest event of the […]