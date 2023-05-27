JURA’s “Reggae Jazz by the Water” Fundraiser Event to Benefit Hospitals in Jamaica

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Jamaica United Relief Association (JURA) will host their Sixth annual “Reggae Jazz by the Water” fundraising event on June 4. This will be an evening of elegance, culture and live entertainment featuring the amazingly talented Saxophonist, Randy Corinthian and his Jazz Quintet, the Broward College Jazz Quintet, singer Bobby Rose, and DJ D Willis.

Reggae Jazz by the Water 2023 takes place on Sunday, June 4 starting at 4:30 p.m. by Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church – 2801 North University Drive in Pembroke Pines.

With continued support from donors, sponsors and patrons, JURA is making a difference to local hospitals in Jamaica through the donation of equipment and other health care supplies. So far, the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay and Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston have benefitted from donations of five incubators as well as other needed supplies. Over 800 babies are born each month and fewer than 10 incubators are in working condition at the health institutions across the island.

The organization is also seeking to raise capital for their South Florida service projects including a scholarship fund for post-secondary students and donations to organizations feeding the homeless right here in our local community.